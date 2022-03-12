RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Boys basketball teams from four Richmond-area schools came to the Siegel Center in Richmond to do battle in their respective class tournaments this week, and three emerged state champs.

On Thursday, March 10, the Varina Blue Devils squared off against Loudoun County High School in Leesburg for the Class 4 state championship. Varina had a decisive victory against the Northern Virginia school, 61-35. The Blue Devils are also the current Class 4 state champions in Football.

A few hours later, the Petersburg Crimson Wave faced the Cave Spring Knights in the Class 3 state championship. The Crimson Wave trailed closely throughout and nearly rallied late, outscoring the Knights 20-11 in the fourth quarter. In the end, Cave Spring barely held on to win the game by just a single point, 76-75.

On Friday, March 11, The Highland Springs Springers went up against the Maury Commodores of Norfolk. The game was incredibly close the whole way, with a tied first quarter and a Springers lead of just three at the half.

The game stayed close through the second half, with Highland Springs putting in the game-tying three pointer with just a few seconds left. Springer Khristian Martin rebounded a Maury miss and was fouled in the final seconds. Martin was able to put in a free throw, putting his team up by one and securing the championship, 63-62, Highland Springs’ first in 15 years.

On Saturday, March 12, the John Marshall Jayem Justices of Richmond and Radford Bobcats faced off in the Class 2 state championship. After somewhat close first quarter, John Marshall went off, outscoring Radford 31-16. The Jayem Justices never took their foot off the gas and in the end, it would have taken two Radfords to beat John Marshall as they won 82-43.