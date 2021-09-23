High school football game in Henrico postponed due to possible COVID-19 exposure

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thursday night’s high school football game between Highland Springs and Henrico will not be played due to COVID-19 concerns.

Henrico County Public Schools announced the game’s postponement on Thursday afternoon, saying that members of the Henrico team may have been exposed to the virus in an earlier contest. Henrico last played against Hopewell on Sept. 17. This becomes the third game this season the Warriors affected by coronavirus.

Henrico Schools say they will try to get the game rescheduled, “but no decision has been made at this time.”

Refunds for tickets already purchased for the game are being worked out by Henrico High School officials.