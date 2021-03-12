Highland Springs at Glen Allen, “Battle of Chester” highlights this week’s high school matchups

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 2021 spring high school football season officially reaches its mid-way point this weekend, and plenty of teams are looking to head into the back half of the abbreviated campaign carrying as much momentum as possible.

There are 22 games scheduled over the course of Friday and Saturday. The 8Sports Blitz crew will be out at multiple games across the area.

8Sports anchor Natalie Kalibat will be on location at Glen Allen as the 2-1 Jaguars take on the 2-0 Highland Springs Springers.

Highland Springs has shut out both of their opponents so far this season, scoring 98 unanswered points.

The Jaguars’ last two games have been decided by 10 points or less. Glen Allen has never beaten Highland Springs on the football field. The Jaguars are 0-5 all-time against the Springers.

Glen Allen was beat by a last second field goal last week, suffering their first loss of the season against Hermitage 10-7.

Highland Springs made easy work of Henrico last Saturday, posting a 53-0 win over the Warriors.

Here are a couple other games to watch.

L.C. Bird (0-2) at Thomas Dale (1-0), 7 p.m.

This is the 27th meeting all-time between the Skyhawks and the Knights in “The Battle of Chester.” Bird leads the all-time series 19-7, but Dale has won two of the three previous meetings.

The Skyhawks won nine straight games against the Knights from 2010 to 2016.

Bird seeks its first win of the season and is trying to build on a competitive showing against Monacan last week, a game in which the Chiefs won 34-20.

Meanwhile Thomas Dale is back in action after their game against Hopewell last Saturday was cancelled. The Knights opened the spring season with a 56-22 win over Petersburg on Feb. 27.

Deep Run (2-0) at Varina (2-1), 7 p.m.

The Wildcats look to stay undefeated against a Blue Devils team aiming to come out on top in the first ever meeting between the two schools in football.

Deep Run posted a 43-10 victory over Douglas Freeman last week, while Varina posted a 41-0 shutout of J.R. Tucker.

Here’s the rest of this week’s high school football schedule.

HOME AWAY TIME Spotsylvania James Monroe 6 p.m. Patrick Henry Mechanicsville 6 p.m. Cosby Monacan 7 p.m. Manchester James River 7 p.m. Atlee Hanover 7 p.m. Douglas Freeman Henrico 7 p.m Midlothian Meadowbrook 7 p.m. Colonial Heights Prince George 7 p.m. Mills Godwin Hermitage 7 p.m. Matoaca Dinwiddie 7 p.m. Cumberland Amelia County 7 p.m. Central Lunenberg Nottoway 7 p.m. King William West Point 7 p.m. King & Queen Rappahannock 7 p.m. Clover Hill Powhatan 7:30 p.m. Poquoson New Kent 1 p.m. Sat. Liberty-Bealeton Goochland 1 p.m. Sat. Benedictine Trinity Episcopal 1 p.m. Sat.

