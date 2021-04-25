Highland Springs blanks Maury, will host Stone Bridge in Class 5 state championship at Varina on Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For the fifth time in the last six seasons, the Highland Springs Springers will be playing for a VHSL championship in football.

The Springers traveled to Norfolk and shut out the defending champion Maury on Saturday 13-0.

Highland Springs will meet a familiar opponent in the state title game – Stone Bridge. The Bulldogs beat William Fleming 46-13 in the other state semifinal on Saturday to advance to the championship for the third straight season.

Of the four straight VHSL championships Highland Springs won from 2015-2018, the Springers beat Stone Bridge for the hardware three times (2015, 2016, 2018).

It will be a battle between two of the state’s top Class 5 teams. Both teams enter the game undefeated.

Stone Bridge, much like Highland Springs, put the hurt on their opponents, overpowering them physically and executing consistently. The Bulldogs outscored opponents 276-63 during the regular season. That trend continued in the playoffs, as Stone Bridge put 169 points on the scoreboard in three games. Their opponents managed to score just 26 points.

Stone Bridge has just one state championship, coming back in 2007.

Highland Springs has been equally as dominant this season. The Springers recorded shutouts in three of their six regular season games and blanked their opponents in both playoff games played.

The Class 5 championship will take place at Varina High School on Saturday, May 1. Kickoff for the game is TBA.

