HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The J.R. Tucker Tigers faced off against the Highland Spring Springers at Douglas Freeman High on Friday night.

The Springers continued their impressive streak, putting points on the scoreboard early into the game.

@8NEWS is covering high school football. I got to go back into Springer territory to watch Highland Springs face off against J.R. Tucker. pic.twitter.com/iVJTL5NwKr — D’Andre Henderson (@DreTHenderson) March 26, 2021

Springers QB Juwan Dent finds wide receiver Michael Hodge for a touchdown.

J.R. Tucker tried to get things moving with an interception.

The final score was 40-0 Highland Springs.