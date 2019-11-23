Highland Springs 40-game win streak ends as rival Varina Blue Devils beat them 27-21 in the region semi-finals. Varina led by Barry Hill who had four interceptions, including a key one on the final Springers, drive and scoring the first Blue Devils touchdown.
Highland Springs ends Varina’s 40-game win streak
