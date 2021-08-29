Highland Springs falls to visiting Julius Chambers on Saturday night

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Highland Springs officially christened their new football stadium on Saturday night, welcoming visiting Julius C. Chambers of North Carolina to Henrico County.

Unfortunately, the Cougars spoiled the party for the Springers. Chambers utilized its passing game to perfection, scoring touchdowns from long distance en route to a 24-13 win.

Despite giving up a 78-yard touchdown to open the game’s scoring, Highland Springs (0-1) did manage to even things up in the second quarter, as running back Foster Powell pounded his way into the end-zone from one yard out.

A Cougars field goal made it 10-7 at halftime, a manageable deficit for the Springers.

But Chambers touchdown passes from 87 and 70 yards out proved to be the difference maker. The Cougars led 24-7 at one point.

A 3-yard Latrell Sutton touchdown reception made it an 11-point Springers deficit, but they just ran out of time.

Highland Springs is back in action on Friday, Sept. 3 taking on Manchester at 7 p.m.