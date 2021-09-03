Highland Springs gets first win of the season in tough battle with Manchester Lancers, 27-20

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — In the second game ever played at the new Highland Springs stadium, the Springers hosted Manchester High School for their first game this fall.

This game was a rematch of what would have been the spring season Region 5B Playoff Championship had the game not been declared a no contest.

The Springers advanced to the state finals then, but the Manchester Lancers were looking to make a statement in Friday’s game after the heartbreaking end to the spring season.

Right from the start of the first quarter, Aziz Foster-Powell was asking all the questions. He finally got his first touchdown at the beginning of the second quarter to make the score 7-0 Springers.

He would make those plays all game. For the second touchdown, he tossed a lateral to Elijah Whitted for the touchdown. 14-0 Springers.

Quanye Veney got one of his own before the half to make it 20-0 Springers.

Things got tense in the second half with the Lancers pulling back 20 points of their own with Cody Shelton keeping it interesting, but the Springers would ultimately get the win 27-20.

Highland Springs Principal Kenneth Johnson was thrilled with his team’s win to bring them 1-1 for the season.

“Our guys are working hard,” he said. “The best part of it is Coach Johnson does a phenomenal job. Him and his staff make adjustments. That’s what life is. Making adjustments when you’re facing adversity. We’re excited about what we can do.”