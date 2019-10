RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A playoff rematch is the last ‘8 Sports Blitz’ Rivalry of the Week.

Highland Springs (5-0) will travel to Henrico (3-2) tomorrow night as the two meet for the 55th time.

The rivalry dates back to 1965 and has been dominated by the Springers, who are 38-15-1 overall and have won every matchup since 2000.

That includes last year, when Highland Springs beat Henrico twice, both by 40-6 scores, with the second meeting coming in the third round of the playoffs.