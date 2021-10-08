Highland Springs Springers defeat Patrick Henry Patriots in thrilling matchup, 41-28

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The Highland Springs Springers visited the Patrick Henry Patriots on Friday night for one of the matchups of the season.

The Springers had a record of 3-2 and the Patriots were 4-1 going into the game.

The Springers struck first through Jakyre Henley to make it 7-0.

Patrick Henry immediately responded, scoring on a kickoff return by Jayden Mines to bring the score to 7-6.

Quanye Veney, Camden Byrd and Christian Morgan all scored touchdowns for the Springers in the first half.

The final score of the game was 41 to 28.

The Springers and Patriots both move to 4-2 on the season.