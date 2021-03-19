Highland Springs Springers’ remain undefeated, win tough battle against Deep Run Wildcats

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Highland Springs Springers faced off against the Deep Run Wildcats on Friday night and both teams played solid defense with hard hitting tackles, long completed passes and spending time not wasting too many opportunities.

But in the end the Springers hung on in their first test of the season, beating the Wildcats 21-15.

The Springers wasted no time in the first quarter after scoring off a blocked punt. They went up 7-0 early on in the game.

The Wildcats quickly replied through Bo Kite, QB, who snuck the ball into the end zone with the help of his offensive line. They went for the two-point conversion and took the extra points, leading 8-7.

The catch of the first half came from a one-handed display by Highland Springs’ #13 Michael Hodge.

The momentum ultimately shifted toward the Springers’ favor and they scored through Jordan Jackson to bring the score to 14-8 just before halftime.

The game ultimately came to an end with another Springer victory. They remain undefeated, increasing their record to 4-0 for the season.