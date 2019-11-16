Highland Springs tops Henrico 38-21 to remain unbeaten

Breaking News
by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

The reigning state champions Highland Springs Springers sprung into action Friday night against a familiar foe in the Henrico Warriors.

The Region 5B battle saw Highland Springs keep their winning streak alive, defeating Henrico, 38-21.

