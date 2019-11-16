Highland Springs tops Henrico 38-21 to remain unbeaten

The reigning state champions Highland Springs Springers sprung into action Friday night against a familiar foe in the Henrico Warriors.
The Region 5B battle saw Highland Springs keep their winning streak alive, defeating Henrico, 38-21.
by: WRIC NewsroomPosted: / Updated:
The reigning state champions Highland Springs Springers sprung into action Friday night against a familiar foe in the Henrico Warriors.
The Region 5B battle saw Highland Springs keep their winning streak alive, defeating Henrico, 38-21.