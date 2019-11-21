Highland Springs-Varina clash is ‘8 Sports Blitz’ Game of Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Friday’s highly anticipated clash between Highland Springs and Varina is our ‘8 Sports Blitz’ Rivalry of the Week.

Just two weeks ago, the Springers pulled out a 27-20 win at home as Jamareeh Jones ran for two touchdowns, including the final one to extend a one-point Highland Springs lead.

For Varina, Isiah Page ran for a 19-yard touchdown and caught another one from 73 yards away.

Highland Springs has won 32 of the 51 all-time meetings, including the last seven.

Kickoff at Hermitage High is set for 7 p.m. on Friday.