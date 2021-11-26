Highland Springs wallops Hermitage to claim Region 5C championship, advances to state semifinals

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dominating in all facets of the game, Highland Springs punched their ticket back to the Virginia High School League (VHSL) state semifinals on Friday afternoon with a 52-13 win over Hermitage in the Region 5C championship.

The Springers, who were the runners-up in Class 5 in the 2021 spring season, return to the state semifinals for the seventh consecutive season.

Quanye Veney had a pair of touchdowns in the first half, including a punt return for a score, to help the Springers jump out to a big lead early. Jakyre Henley, Lance Nelson and Aziz Foster-Powell also found the end-zone in the game’s first 24 minutes.

Highland Springs led 38-0 over the Panthers at halftime. The Springers await the results of the other regional title games before learning who their state semifinal opponent will be.

Defending Class 5 champion Stone Bridge, which beat Highland Springs in overtime in the spring for the hardware and have met the Springers in the state championship four times since 2015, won their region title on Friday afternoon. They posted a 37-0 shutout over Mountain View in Region 5D.