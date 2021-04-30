How to get tickets to the Class 5 Virginia high school football state championship

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — With Governor Ralph Northam’s announcement of outdoor event capacity limits increasing to 1,000 from 500, many football fans want to know how to secure a spot to see Highland Springs take on Stone Bridge in the Class 5 Va. high school football state championship.

Following Northam’s Thursday announcement, outdoor recreational sporting events will be able to have crowds of up to 1,000. This cap was set to go into place on May 15 but is now effective immediately instead.

As of right now, tickets can be ordered beginning at noon on the VHSL website.

The game is at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

For questions regarding the game, contact Harry Daniel at hldaniel@henrico.k12.va.us