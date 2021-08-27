Huguenot Falcons fall 30-0 to Louisa Lions in first game of the season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Louisa Lions took a trip to Richmond to kick off their season in high fashion against the Huguenot Falcons on Friday night.
After a 30-minute delay due to heat, the Falcons won the coin toss and kicked off to Louisa in the first quarter.
Quickly into the first quarter, Louisa grabbed a touchdown from the one-yard line through quarterback Landon Wilson to make it 7-0 for the Lions. Wilson would prove to be quite popular on the scoresheet during this game.
Two minutes later, he grabbed another to make it 13-0 Louisa.
Then again right at the start of the second quarter, Wilson got his third touchdown of the first half.
The first half ended 20-0.
The final score of the game was 30-0.