Huguenot Falcons fall 30-0 to Louisa Lions in first game of the season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Louisa Lions took a trip to Richmond to kick off their season in high fashion against the Huguenot Falcons on Friday night.

After a 30-minute delay due to heat, the Falcons won the coin toss and kicked off to Louisa in the first quarter.

Quickly into the first quarter, Louisa grabbed a touchdown from the one-yard line through quarterback Landon Wilson to make it 7-0 for the Lions. Wilson would prove to be quite popular on the scoresheet during this game.

Two minutes later, he grabbed another to make it 13-0 Louisa.

Then again right at the start of the second quarter, Wilson got his third touchdown of the first half.

The first half ended 20-0.

The final score of the game was 30-0.

All the players.

All the games.

Watch 8Sports Blitz Fridays on-air and Wednesdays online