‘It’s a party on Parham’: J.R. Tucker Tigers qualify for playoffs for first time in 29 years despite not having a home field

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — For the first time in 29 years, the J.R. Tucker Tigers have qualified for the VHSL playoffs.

The team managed to pull off an away-playoff berth by securing the 8th spot in Region 5C with a 4-4 record — but they did it without a home field to play on, no weight room or even a locker room.

J.R. Tucker recently opened a brand-new school but the field is still under construction until next season.

The Tigers played their home games on other local teams’ fields all season.

Despite the adversity, the Tigers rallied together to qualify with hard work and pure determination.

J.R. Tucker’s Athletic Director, Chris Brown, tweeted saying he was “so proud of this group and the hardships they have endured. No home games, no practice field, no weight room, no locker room. No excuses. It’s a party on Parham.”

The Tigers drew #1 ranked Highland Springs for their first match. The date and time has yet to be set.

Springers’ Athletic Director Harry Lee Daniel said, “HUGE MOMENT!!! Congratulations,” on Twitter.

Varina Athletics also responded to the occasion with support.