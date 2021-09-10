J.R. Tucker continues great start to the season, defeats Meadowbrook 20-6

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After going 0-5 last season and still not having a home stadium to play in, J.R. Tucker had a lot to build on.

Last week, they beat Caroline 20-0.

Friday night, the Tigers took on the Meadowbrook Monarchs and looked like they had a lot to prove this season under their new head coach.

Halfway through the first quarter, the Tigers struck first. A touchdown by Caleb Smith made it 6-0 for the Tigers.

Quarterback Kam Clark found Jaylen Lee from distance for another touchdown right before the first quarter ended. That made it 12-0.

The game ended 20-6 for the Tigers and they go 2-0 for the season.

Head Coach Philip Sims said there is a new feeling around the stadium with the new school being ready for class.

“It’s a new chapter,” Sims said. “They have something to call their own again. We have been displaced for so long because of the building of the new school, not having anywhere to practice on campus. They have so much to look forward to.”