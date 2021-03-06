James River blanks Cosby thanks to 21 second half points

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The Cosby Titans drove to James River High School to take on the Rapids Friday night but both teams would have a slow start to the game.

The Rapids found a way to put it all together in the second half, and kept Cosby out of the end zone completely, as James River posted a 28-0 shutout victory.

Quite a few misplaced snaps and fumbles highlighted some new season rust until both teams began warming up in the second quarter with the Titans catching a few long balls and gaining solid momentum up the field.

A fumble by the Titans would lead to a touchdown for the Rapids — leading to a 7-0 halftime score.