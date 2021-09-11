James River pounds Cosby for bounce-back victory in Week 3

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — James River entered play on Friday night looking to rebound after the Rapids were handed their first loss last week against Douglas Freeman.

A productive first half provided the Rapids with a cushion as their defense stymied the Cosby offense en route to a 28-8 victory.

The Rapids led 21-8 at halftime.

James River (2-1) scored a touchdown mid-way through the third quarter. That would prove to be the only scoring of the second half.

Cosby (0-2) hits the road and heads to Clover Hill next week. James River, after three straight road games to open the season, plays its first home game of 2021 next Friday against Huguenot.