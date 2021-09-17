James River Rapids take care of business against Huguenot Falcons and come away with a win

8Sports Blitz High School Sports Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo of James River’s Colby Scioscia by Tyler Thrasher

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The James River Rapids started the season 2-1 and were looking for their first winning season since 2017 under new head coach Jacob Hodges.

They played home to the Huguenot Falcons, who were 0-2 before Friday night’s match-up.

The Falcons had a lot of trouble getting into the James River half for a majority of the game.

With 6:30 left in the first quarter, Colby Scioscia took the hand-off and weaved over 25 yards through the Falcon defense to open the scoring, 7-0. Catch him if you can.

Terrael Hayden tacked up a lot of yards before he score himself in the second quarter to make it 14-0.

Chris Seward added another to bring the score to 21-0 after a beautiful pass and catch into the endzone.

The game ended —

The Rapids’ Band Director Steven Kunka took charge of the band for his first year at the school this year and was glad to experience a winning night like Friday night.

“The kids are awesome,” he said. “Having the kids here has been the best thing for everybody. For me, the parents, for the kids — it’s just been great having everyone out again. It’s a healthy camaraderie. We were talking about having the football team come out to a competition to support the band, the band is out here supporting the football team. It is a really healthy school environment to be in.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter the Pro Football Challenge

Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Challenge

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories