James River Rapids take care of business against Huguenot Falcons and come away with a win

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The James River Rapids started the season 2-1 and were looking for their first winning season since 2017 under new head coach Jacob Hodges.

They played home to the Huguenot Falcons, who were 0-2 before Friday night’s match-up.

The Falcons had a lot of trouble getting into the James River half for a majority of the game.

With 6:30 left in the first quarter, Colby Scioscia took the hand-off and weaved over 25 yards through the Falcon defense to open the scoring, 7-0. Catch him if you can.

Terrael Hayden tacked up a lot of yards before he score himself in the second quarter to make it 14-0.

Chris Seward added another to bring the score to 21-0 after a beautiful pass and catch into the endzone.

The game ended —

The Rapids’ Band Director Steven Kunka took charge of the band for his first year at the school this year and was glad to experience a winning night like Friday night.

“The kids are awesome,” he said. “Having the kids here has been the best thing for everybody. For me, the parents, for the kids — it’s just been great having everyone out again. It’s a healthy camaraderie. We were talking about having the football team come out to a competition to support the band, the band is out here supporting the football team. It is a really healthy school environment to be in.”