James River upsets Thomas Dale in first round of Region 6A playoffs

CHESTER, Va. (WRIC) – The region quarterfinals brought plenty of drama to area football fields, as the high school playoffs kicked off in full on Friday night.

James River traveled to Thomas Dale in a Region 6A tilt, and it was Chris Seward’s two receiving touchdowns in the first half that made the difference.

The Rapids pulled off the upset of the Knights, winning 21-19 on Friday night.

James River received the opening possession and went right down the field for a touchdown. That was the first time Rapids quarterback Reece Hamilton connected with Seward.

But the Knights would answer on their first possession. After being backed up by penalties and facing a 4th down and long, quarterback Ethan Minter found a leaping Keyon Turner for a touchdown. That got Thomas Dale on the scoreboard.

James River just proved to be too much. Seward’s second touchdown of the night extended the lead at the time to 15 points. The Knights would get back in the end zone just before halftime. James River led 21-13 at the break.

The Rapids are the highest remaining seed in Region 6A. They’ll have a date with Oscar Smith next week in the region semifinals. The Tigers pummeled Cosby on Thursday night, 77-7.