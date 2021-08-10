Jean-Pierre takes Hermitage helm after 6-1 spring season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Change has been the story at Hermitage the last few years.

Timothy Jean-Pierre will be the Panthers’ fourth head coach in as many seasons. But he’ll have a good foundation to build on: Hermitage went 6-0 in the regular season this spring and played Manchester well in the playoffs before falling, 49-28.

“The goal is to win and that is a daily mantra,” Jean-Pierre said. “We don’t focus too far ahead of today. Every game is a key game at Hermitage, so we are focused on Meadowbrook (at home) right now, Week 1.”

Hermitage will be strong up front, according to Jean-Pierre.

“Our line is the strength of our team. We have a very seasoned, veteran lineup with some solid skill athletes behind them too that will take advantage of what happens in the trenches,” Jean-Pierre said.

One of those standouts is Andrew Lee.

“Individually, I need to dominate, offense and defense, offensive line and defensive line,” Lee said. “We need to stick together and remember that we’re great.”

Jean-Pierre said his experienced players have provided those reminders.

“A lot of our leaders have stepped up in that aspect to fill the gaps of where the younger guys need to work on in reference to their weaknesses,” Jean-Pierre said.