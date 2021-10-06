John Marshall High School football team done for the season

John Marshall at Douglas Freeman

John Marshall at Douglas Freeman (Photo: Sam Hooper)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Injuries and low participation numbers led to an early end of the season for the John Marshall High School Football team.

The John Marshall Athletic Director Danyelle Smith confirmed the season cancellation with 8News on Wednesday.

The team did not play at all in 2020 due to COVID-19 while some teams in the region were able to play a short spring season. They returned in the fall with a team built of young players.

“We tried to keep the season going but unfortunately we had to cancel due to low participation numbers and injuries that couldn’t withstand the remaining season,” Smith said.

