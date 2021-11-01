L.C. Bird Skyhawks stay hot, rally for 23-14 win over Huguenot Falcons

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The L.C. Bird High School Skyhawks won their fourth football game in a row on Monday night, rallying past the Huguenot High School Falcons, 23-14.

The Falcons took the lead on a Miles Anderson rush in the first quarter, then added on thanks to a Jonathan Washington pass reception in the second quarter. Washington also scored the two-point conversion to make it 14-0 with Huguenot leading the top of the game.

But, the Skyhawks scored the final 23 points of the game to improve to 4-3 on the season.

