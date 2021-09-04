Late fourth quarter touchdown lifts New Kent past Colonial Heights on Friday

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — It was opening night for both New Kent and Colonial Heights on Friday, as the Trojans sought their third consecutive win over the Colonials.

It wasn’t easy, but a Ryan Grey quarterback sneak around the dog pile on the goal-line with just over two minutes remaining in regulation helped New Kent to that third straight victory over Colonial Heights. The Trojans won 16-12.

The Colonials (0-1) managed to hold a 12-7 advantage over the Trojans (1-0) heading into the fourth quarter, but a win for Colonial Heights just didn’t seem to be in the cards on Friday night.

Stalled drives eventually left the door open for New Kent to strike for the go-ahead score.

Touchdown New Kent with 2:38 left. Trojans now lead Colonial Heights 14-12. pic.twitter.com/7lgOiqQRom — Jordan Bondurant (@J__Bondurant) September 4, 2021

Colonial Heights was backed up to the end-zone, and their defense managed to keep New Kent from scoring on the first three plays. But the Trojans found a way on 4th down.

The Colonials hit the road next week taking on Park View. Meanwhile the Trojans have their home opener against Bruton on Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.