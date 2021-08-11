Life Christian preparing for Friday’s football season opener

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Friday night lights already await Life Christian.

The Eagles open their season against Miami International Academy this week at 7 p.m. at Virginia Union. It’s the first high-quality opponent of many from around the country on Coach Charles Scott’s schedule.

“If you prepare, there is really no pressure. It’s fun for them. They know why they play in those games,” Scott said. “A lot of these guys have been on the national scene as youth football players, so playing on the national level is not nothing new to them. Not so much pressure, just excitement of the big games, getting ready to compete against some of the better teams in the country.”

University of North Carolina commit Trevyon Green will anchor the Eagles’ line.

“I feel like all of our players can play everywhere,” Green said. “What makes us unique also is that I feel like we are more ready than other high school players in Virginia and around the country. I feel like we get coached differently, we prepare differently. We prepare on a college level already.”

Akim Sledge says a mix of veterans and youth has come together.

“We have a lot of young guys on the team this year,” Sledge said. “We really count on each other and some of the young guys to step up, lead and win games.”