Manchester breaks Midlothian’s undefeated streak

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WRIC) — Midlothian’s undefeated streak for the 2021 season has come to an end against the Manchester Lancers.

Friday’s game got off to a slow start, without much action until the second half of the first quarter. With 6:20 on the clock, Manchester junior wide receiver intercepted a pass from Midlothian sophomore quarterback Cooper Meads, returning it for a touchdown. The field goal attempt was successful, giving the Lancers a seven-point lead.

Approximately one minute later, the Lancers did it again, intercepting a pass from the Trojans, returning it for a touchdown and scoring the extra point. With 5:28 remaining in the first quarter, the score was 14-0.

Another #FootballFriday here at Midlothian, where Manchester is working to to end the home team's undefeated streak.

Midlothian would not have a real scoring chance until about halfway through the second quarter. On the 10-yard line, the home team attempted to put points on the board with a field goal attempt. But the kick was blocked by Manchester.

Several times throughout the game, play was stalled by multiple penalty calls, often against both teams, prompting the officials to take time to determine where the next play would begin.

On the 10-yard line, Midlothian tries to put some points on the board with a FG attempt on fourth down. It's blocked by Manchester.

With 51 seconds left before halftime, Midlothian took its second charged timeout. After the huddle, Manchester set up for a field goal. But as the kick was taken, there was a flag on the field. The offsides call cost Midlothian five yards, putting Midlothian on the 10-yard line.

With another opportunity to take the kick, the Lancers changed up their play and opted to go for the end zone. It paid off. The away team went into halftime with a 21-point lead.

Midlothian came out strong in the second half. After repeated first downs, sophomore running back Connor Harrington carried a pass from Meads into the end zone to put the Trojans on the board with less than 10 minutes on the clock in the third quarter.

But Manchester answered right away, returning Midlothian’s punt for a touchdown. That was followed by a successful field goal attempt, bringing the score to 28-7.

Once again, penalty calls forced the replay of a down. This time, with approximately eight minutes on the clock, Midlothian passed on second down. It was intercepted by Manchester freshman wide receiver Eric Smith, who made it to the 39-yard line. However, the Lancers were unable to capitalize.

With less than 2:30 on the clock in the third quarter, Midlothian senior running back Jalen Rembert broke through the Manchester defensive line, scoring a touchdown, which was followed by a successful field goal attempt.

The Trojans headed into the fourth quarter with a 14-point deficit.

(Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

The Lancers scored right away in the final quarter of the game, boosting the score to 35-14. Minutes later, the away team scored again on a fumble recovery, sophomore defensive back Jackson Queen picking up the ball from sophomore wide receiver Ryan Runyan.

Neither team would score again. Manchester picked up the win over Midlothian, 42-14.