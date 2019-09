The Manchester Lancers and the Monacan Chiefs entered Friday night’s football game with one win apiece and zero losses.

The Manchester Lancers would draw first blood on the scoreboard behind a a nice run by Isiah Todd. Manchester would following that score with Roemell Garcia calling his own number to help his team go up 14-0.

Monacan eventually got on the board, but the Lancers move to 2-0, behind a final score of 34-12.