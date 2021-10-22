Manchester Lancers bounce back with 42-7 win over Cosby Titans

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Manchester Lancers were led by quarterback Cody Shelton as they rebounded from last week’s loss to Midlothian, defeating the Cosby Titans, 42-7.

Shelton completed 13 of 16 passes for 311 yards and threw for three touchdowns. He also added another touchdown on the ground, running the ball seven times for 76 yards.

The Lancers did most of their damage in the first quarter.

After Shelton’s 38-yard TD pass to Tyee Stephens was answered by a seven-yard touchdown run by Nazir Coley for Cosby, the Lancers scored 21 points in just over seven minutes in the first quarter.

Shelton started it with his feet, scoring from a yard out, then continued with his arm, connecting with Eric Smith on a 71-yard bomb. Kyree Richardson’s 11-yard scoring rush made it 28-7.

After the half, the Lancers added a 27-yard TD pass from Shelton to Ramon Brown and a three-yard Ben Kelly TD rush.

Coley had 101 rushing yards in the loss for Cosby.