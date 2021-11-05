Manchester Lancers finish regular season 8-2 after grabbing statement win against Monacan, 41-13

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — It was a cold night off Bailey Bridge Road at Manchester High School on Friday night as the Lancers beat the Monacan High School Chiefs (5-4), 41-13.

The Lancers were ranked fourth in Region 6A ahead of the game.

The Chiefs had a good week last week after grabbing a big win against Clover Hill.

Manchester got things started quickly with Ramon Brown who dished it sweetly to Tyee Stephens to run it down the line straight into the end zone for the first touchdown of the game, making it 7-0 Lancers.

Monacan responded quickly through Keyshawn Jefferson but a failed 2-point conversion left the score at 7-6.

The game was back-and-forth throughout the first quarter. Cam Philips put the Lancers back on top, 14-6.

That score lasted until halftime.

Despite the Chiefs’ best efforts to stop the Lancers, Manchester took the win, 41-13.

The Lancer football team wasn’t the only squad to get a big win though. Christopher Fens, the band director of Manchester, said his band got a superior rating at assessment and he is happy to have a full season with his marching Lancers again.

“The students have worked so incredibly hard,” Fens said. “We’ve really been looking forward to this since we were told we couldn’t have a regular season last year. The kids are really excited to come back and they put in the work. We had our assessments last week and we got a superior rating. For being a small band, we put out a big sound and they did exceptionally well.”

The Manchester Lancers finish the regular season with an 8-2 record with VHSL playoffs right around the corner.

Monacan at Manchester (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC)

