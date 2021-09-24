Manchester Lancers win 3rd in a row, defeat James River Rapids, 42-7

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ramon Brown scored all six touchdowns as the Manchester Lancers posted their third comfortable win in a row, defeating the James River Rapids, 42-7.

Brown did his damage on just 11 touches, rushing nine times for 86 yards and four TDs and catching two balls for 72 yards and the other two scores.

Cody Shelton was 8-for-10 passing for 184 yards and two touchdowns for the Lancers (3-1).

A 21-yard pass from Shelton to Brown gave Manchester a 7-0 lead, then Brown scored from six yards out later in the first quarter.

Brown then scored on a 51-yard reception and runs of two and five yards in the second quarter to make it a 35-0 halfime lead.

For James River (3-2), Reece Hamilton was 11-for-24 for 86 yards and connected with Griffin Newsome for a four-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.