Manchester rolls James River, 62-7

It’s been three games and three wins for Manchester, one season after winning their state championship.
The Lancers looked to make it four-in-a-row against a James River football team that was still looking for their first win of the season.
by: WRIC NewsroomPosted: / Updated:
It’s been three games and three wins for Manchester, one season after winning their state championship.
The Lancers looked to make it four-in-a-row against a James River football team that was still looking for their first win of the season.