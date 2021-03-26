Manchester takes the win over Clover Hill on Senior Night

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Manchester Lancers extended their winning streak to four games Friday with a 56-20 victory over the Clover Hill Cavaliers.

Celebrating Senior Night, Manchester asserted its dominance by scoring just three minutes into the game. The touchdown came from junior wide receiver Ryan Heck, followed by a successful field goal attempt.

Later in the quarter, the Lancers would increase their lead with a 52-yard touchdown from junior running back Ramon Brown. With another solid kick, Manchester had a total of 14 points on the board to Clover Hill’s 0.

Time for another #FootballFriday with #8SportsBlitz. First up: Clover Hill Cavaliers at Manchester Lancers. pic.twitter.com/X2n1Pg0FyQ — Olivia Jaquith (@oliviajaquith) March 26, 2021

As the quarter went on, Clover Hill’s defense made it more difficult for Manchester to advance the ball. But after several attempts, Brown once again broke through the line, scoring his second touchdown of the game for the Lancers. With 2:08 remaining in the first quarter, the home team was up by 21 points.

But Clover Hill wouldn’t allow a first-quarter shutout. With 0:20 left on the clock, the away team scored a 27-yard touchdown, senior wide receiver Tyler Lee made his way into the end zone to put the Cavaliers on the board. That was followed by a successful field goal attempt, upping the score, 21-7.

The Lancers would score three more touchdowns in the second quarter, but not without a fight from the Cavaliers.

The Lancers are up 21-7 at the end of Q1. pic.twitter.com/Hg7Mxdd43H — Olivia Jaquith (@oliviajaquith) March 26, 2021

With 4:17 remaining before halftime, Manchester’s second-down pass on the five-yard line was intercepted by Clover Hill. Gaining possession, the Cavaliers were unable to capitalize on the first three downs. But on fourth down, Clover Hill recovered its own punt, landing on the 20-yard line.

The Cavaliers scored right away on a pass from junior quarterback Reece Hamilton to senior wide receiver Corie Addo.

Heading into halftime with a score of 42-14, the Lancers held on to the lead, earning touchdowns in both the third and fourth quarters. While the Cavaliers would go on to earn six points in the final quarter, it wasn’t enough.

Manchester celebrated Senior Night with a win over Clover Hill. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

Manchester took the Senior Night win, 56-20.

“They see that their families are here, they see us support [them], they do good,” senior offensive lineman Talek McCoy’s aunt Tiesha Hampton said.

She told 8News that she’s been to every Manchester High School football game for the past four years.

“I’m going to be here for you,” she said. “I’m a Lancer for life.”