Marching band members perform at some high school football games in small groups, ‘this is their outlet’

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — In years past, the sounds from a blaring tuba and roll of a snare drum would roar through high school football games to amp up the crowd and those out on the field.

This year, COVID-19 restrictions make it difficult for a full band to get together to perform.

Seven seniors in Matoaca High School’s marching band packed up their instruments and brought them to the bleachers for the first time since before the pandemic began.

It was their first home game on Friday night but it was a far cry from year’s past.

Band Director Donald Davis said he brought the amount of students he was allowed to — to give them the chance to perform again.

“A few weeks ago, they decided to open up the opportunity for us to have some band members here,” Davis said. “For me, it was logical to make sure our seniors got the chance to do something this year because they haven’t had the opportunities to do things this year. I am grateful they got that opportunity to come out and play.”

At halftime, the band seniors got the spotlight. It was their senior night just as much as those on the football team.

Matoaca’s Senior band members at March 12th’s home game

“They work just as hard as any other group in the school,” Davis said. “They are year-round working. Band season is all year. For performing arts kids, this is their outlet. It is the thing that makes them feel whole.”

While it may not be the same level of intensity as a normal band year, to Davis, being able to hold his saxophone with his students in front of a crowd again is still a step in the right direction.

“I think anything that is close to normal is something at this point. Take those opportunities where you can get them,” Davis said.