Matoaca, Glen Allen ready for 8Sports Blitz Game of Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After a summer of hard work, opening night has finally arrived and Matoaca’s trip to Glen Allen is in the spotlight as the 8Sports Blitz Game of the Week.

Entering the season, Matoaca head coach Justin Parker says constant growth is the goal.

“We definitely don’t want to be stagnant or plateau. We want to keep getting better each day week and rep. It’s hard to do, it really is hard to do. It’s hard to stack days – good days on top of good days. We really try and embrace the challenge, but our ultimate goal is to get back to the playoffs,” Parker said.

Seniors Krishaun Harper and Michael Shank are focused on what’s in front of them.

“The next game, I am trying to get a win, get the season started great,” Harper said. “You gotta bring it and hit somebody, get the energy up for the team, and show everybody we are not playing around,” Shank said of his mentality.

“We are ready to win.”

On the other sideline, Glen Allen assistant coach Kristopher Wilson is eager to return to the routine of Friday nights this fall.

“It feels good to get back to some football normalcy. I look forward to having people back in the stands to watch this football team,” Wilson said. “We are excited. We tell our guys every day, 15-0… that’s been the mindset.”

Seniors Jake Morris and Patrick Carey also have the postseason in their sights.

“Just stay focused, look at the big picture of winning,” Morris said. “Stick together. If we do that, I don’t see why we don’t end up on top.”

“Make the playoffs first and build step by step from there,” Carey said. “We think we have the talent to do it this year.”