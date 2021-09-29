Matoaca prepared for Dinwiddie at home in Central District battle between two undefeated teams

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — This Friday, there is a Central Virginia high school football matchup that many will be checking the score of if they aren’t at the game.

The undefeated Matoaca Warriors will be facing off against the likewise undefeated Dinwiddie Generals.

The Warriors are 4-0 to start the season for the first time since 2016.

But that record likely won’t make the tenured eyes of Dinwiddie head coach Billy Mills blink twice.

The Generals have only played two games this season and have won both.

They began the season with a resounding win against Heritage High School, winning 52-12.

Dinwiddie’s dominance of Colonial Heights last Friday (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC)

Then, Dinwiddie had a lengthy three-week wait before their next game against Colonial Heights. The Colonials were battered by the hungry Generals seeing 46 unanswered points.

On the other side of the field, the Warriors have proven their doubters wrong this season.

Through the tactical prowess of Coach Justin Parker and his coaching staff with standouts like Quentin Johnson and Cam Johnson, the Warriors have been tough to defend with lightning pace on offense. They also have shown to possess a “chaos” factor when pressing other teams on the fourth down.

Dinwiddie will have to perform gridlock defense to keep the Warriors quiet, but that is not to discredit the power of the General’s offense.

Brenton Hilton and Se’Von McDowell have both had ‘player of the game’ performances in their two games for Dinwiddie this season.

Matoaca has the home-field advantage on Friday. And Dinwiddie looks to make it an interesting game.