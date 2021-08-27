Matoaca tops Glen Allen, 31-17, in Friday night football

After a solid showing during the 2020 regular season, the Glen Allen Jaguars took to their home field Friday night to face the Matoaca Warriors. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WRIC) — After a solid showing during the 2020 regular season, the Glen Allen Jaguars took to their home field Friday night to face the Matoaca Warriors.

Glen Allen scored the first touchdown of the game. Junior Jordan Brown ran the ball into the endzone for the Jaguars with 5:23 on the clock in the first quarter. A successful field goal attempt from junior kicker Cole West would raise the score to 7-0.

But it wouldn’t stay that way for long. Matoaca answered just three minutes later with a breakaway from senior Quentin Johnson. Jon Gates would score the extra point for the Warrior, tying the score with 2:27 left before the end of the quarter.

The Jaguars responded with a breakaway run of their own. Junior Adrien Mosley managed to get inside the endzone before being chased out of bounds, just two minutes into the second quarter. Glen Allen once again earned the extra point, making the score 14-7 in their favor.

The back-and-forth continued. With 3:23 on the clock before halftime, senior Cameron Johnson bodied his way into the endzone for the Warriors. The field goal attempt was good, tying it up once again.

Although Glen Allen would manage to score another three points, Matoaca wasn’t done in the endzone. The Warriors claimed the win on the road, 31-17.

The Jaguars have a shot at redemption on Thursday against the Varina Blue Devils. Also on Thursday, the Warriors will face the Clover Hill Cavaliers.