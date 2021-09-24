Matoaca Warriors break through strong Thomas Dale Knights defense, win 21-14; record now 4-0

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Mataoca Warriors (3-0) took a trip down W Hundred Road to take on the Thomas Dale Knights (2-0) on Friday night.

The Knights had unfortunately already missed two games this season due to COVID protocols, and the Warriors were on a 3-0 hot streak coming into this game.

Everyone who knows Matoaca and Dale knows the records go out the window when these two meet.

Defensive brilliance defined this game for both sides.

Early in the first quarter, Dale struck first through Jordan Branch to make the score 7-0.

Matoaca responded almost immediately through Riley “Slime” Simmons to make it 7-7.

Quentin Johnson got a 40-yard touchdown in the second quarter, bringing the score to 14-7.

The final score was 21-14, Warriors win.

This was a brilliant game with respect to both teams.

Kevin Tucker, Thomas Dale’s head coach, said they take every game as a blessing.

“To miss two weeks of your season, you don’t want that to happen,” he said. “We made it through all of last year without having to pause. I was proud of that. This year, having to pause. We had to overcome adversity. I told the kids this was going to make them stronger at the end of the day. We are going to use this game like we did the preseason. To get back on track. Our ultimate goal is to be playing in November.”

Devin Boisseau, the defensive coordinator for the Warriors, said they were just focused to get another win.

“I’ll be honest,” he said. “For me, this is just another game. It’s about going 4-0. It can be Dale, it can be whoever. It’s just about going 4-0. It just so happens that they’re the next opponent.”

