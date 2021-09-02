Matoaca Warriors dominate Clover Hill Cavaliers, 45-0

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Matoaca Warriors were looking to pick up another win on Thursday night to make it 2-0 for the start of the season against Clover Hill — and it would prove to be a long night for the Cavaliers.

Getting started early, Quarterback David Field found Marcus King who shrugged off every attempt to stop him as he ran the ball in for the touchdown. 7-0 Warriors early in the first quarter.

Warriors got another 2 points after a safety from a bad snap by the Cavaliers.

Quentin Johnson got a touchdown after knocking on the door all first quarter. He made it 16-0 before Cameron Johnson got one of his own.

The halftime score was 37-0.

Coach Billy Rudd told 8News before the game he was “expecting good things” from the boys this season.

“We have a great nucleus of older guys and younger guys stepping up,” Rudd said. “Got a couple of key freshmen stepping into some big roles. Played really well last week. The offensive line played really well. Our goal is to just execute every time we come out on the field.”

The full-time score was 45-0.