Matoaca Warriors take record to 7-1 after hard-fought win against Colonial Heights, 28-6

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Matoaca Warriors haven’t lost to Colonial Heights since 1991. 30 years later, the Colonials are still aiming for that upset.

The Colonials were 2 and 6 before this game and the Warriors were on a 6 and 1 streak.

After a halftime score of 0-0, Matoaca got on the board through Quentin Johnson.

It took multiple Colonials to bring Johnson down all evening but he got the touchdown to make it 7-0 for the Warriors.

Colonial Heights pulled one back through a great pass by Jaden Newby to make the score 7-6.

Matoaca Quarterback David Field also got a touchdown in the third after a driving run, 14-6.

Matoaca ended up winning the matchup 28-6. Colonial Heights held their own all the way through the fourth and have something to be proud of after the game.

The Warriors go 7-1 on the season. Coach Parker said it is important to never underestimate any team.

“Teams have an entire week to prepare for somebody else. It is just hard to win high school football games,” he said. “There’s a lot of guys you have to make sure are doing the right thing all the time. We prepare for every team the same. We give them all the same respect. It doesn’t matter if you are a state champion or you don’t have a lot of wins. We are still gonna give you that respect.”

The Warriors face off against the Hopewell Blue Devils in an exciting matchup next week.

Matoaca at Colonial Heights (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC)

Matoaca at Colonial Heights (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC)

Matoaca at Colonial Heights (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC)