RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Matoaca keeps rolling. The Warriors improved to 8-1, the program’s most wins since the 2006 team went 11-1.

They beat the Hopewell Blue Devils, 28-15 on Thursday night.

Hopewell scored first on a Mason Cumbie touchdown pass to Jamarion Chavis, but Matoaca answered with a completion from David Field to Riley Simmons.

Field then hooked up with Quentin Johnson for the go-ahead score.

Matoaca led 14-9 at the half going on to seal the win.