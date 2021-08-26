Mechanicsville Mustangs win first game of the season 43-7 over Deep Run Wildcats

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Mechanicsville Mustangs took a trip to Henrico to take on Deep Run for their first game of the season on Thursday.

The Mustangs were red hot right from the start of the game. Quarterback Jordan Callahan found space to send a 31-yard pass straight into the gloves of Aaron Maxie to open the scoring. 7-0 Mustangs.

The points would only keep piling on the board for Mechanicsville.

Midway through the first quarter, Cole Varner made it 14-0 to the Mustangs.

They’d get one more touchdown before the half ended. Colbe Messe ran the ball straight through the opposing defense into the end zone with five minutes left in the half.

Thomas Richman had an incredible 44-yard field goal attempt soar through the uprights right before the half ended. Halftime score: 24-0.

Full time score ended 43-7 Mechanicsville.