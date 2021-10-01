Midlothian Trojans build large first-half lead, beat Cosby Titans, 49-14

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Cooper Meads completed 8 of twelve passes for 187 yards and three touchdowns, and Drew Kleski and Zach Wirt each caught two TD passes as the Midlothian Trojans won at home over the Cosby Titans, 49-14.

Midlothian took a 14-0 lead on a one-yard Ashby Berry touchdown run and a pick-6 from Gabriel Semidey, then Cosby got on the board with an 88-yard touchdown pass.

Midlothian went up 28-6 after one quarter on a 79-yard TD pass from Meads to Kleski and a 19-yard Wirt rush.

The Trojans scored three more passing touchdowns in the second quarter as Meads connected with Wirt for 35 yards and Kleski for 61 yards, then Sam Sperry found Wirt for a 15-yard TD.

Lambert passed for 92 yards and Kyle Charlton ran for 78 for Cosby.