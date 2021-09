RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Midlothian Trojans scored 41 points for the second week in a row, defeating the Clover Hill Cavaliers, 41-14, to move to 2-0 on the season.

Midlothan led 7-0 in the first quarter, then doubled its lead on a touchdown pass from Cooper Meads to Conor Harrington.

Clover Hill (0-2) got a touchdown back on an Eric Webster quarterback keeper, but Meads connected with Drew Kleski for another passing TD.

Midlothian extended that lead to 28-7 at halftime.

Midlothian High School players on the sidelines with cheerleaders and fans in the stands. (Photo Natalie Kalibat)