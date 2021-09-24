Mills Godwin, 0-3, tops undefeated Douglas Freeman

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Douglas Freeman’s undefeated streak has come to an end at the hands of the previously winless Mills Godwin, after the two faced each other in a Friday night matchup.

The Mavericks came into Friday’s game with a 4-0 record, compared to the Eagles’ 0-3 record.

But, as Freeman Head Coach George Bland told 8News, a bit of early season success isn’t everything.

“Just focus one day at a time,” he said. “We just focus on getting better every day and being relentless in our effort and everything we do.”

Mills Godwin started out strong on Friday, scoring with 6:57 on the clock in the first quarter. Quarterback Luke Calveric bodied his way into the end zone to put the Eagles on the board first. But Godwin wasn’t comfortable with a six-point lead, so the team went for the two-point conversion, and it paid off.

Stepping in at quarterback, Marcus Orpiano dove into the end zone to bolster the Eagles’ lead.

Mills Godwin cheerleaders and the band in the background (Photo Olivia Jaquith)

But Freeman would respond before the end of the first quarter. The Mavericks set up for a fake out, and before the Eagles could catch him, Bradley Perkins was nearing the end zone on a breakaway run. Followed by a successful field goal attempt, the Mavericks were down just 7-8 with 2:29 left before the second quarter.

With just seconds left in the quarter, the Eagles had a response of their own. Calveric tossed the ball to Nick Clark, who ran it in for another touchdown.

Mills Godwin would earn one more touchdown before the end of the game, finishing with a final score of 21-7.

“I think it’s important for our guys to see that, despite having a little bit of success early on, we’re still very early and there’s a lot of room to improve in so many ways,” Bland said. “Anything could happen.”

The Eagles look to keep the momentum alive in their next matchup against the Glen Allen Jaguars on Oct. 1. That’s also when the Mavericks will take on the John Marshall Jayem Justices.