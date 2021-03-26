Mills Godwin football game canceled after shooting near school

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Friday’s high school football game scheduled between Henrico and Mills Godwin has been canceled after a shooting took place in a neighborhood close to the school.

Henrico County Public Schools made the cancellation official in a Facebook post Friday afternoon, along with reiterating that all student-athletes were safe and accounted for and sheltering in place at Godwin.

“We will be in touch as soon as possible to start the reunification process, but we have asked our student athletes to have contact with their families to let them know that they are safe under the care of Godwin staff members,” Mills Godwin Principal Leigh Dunavant said in the update.

There is no word on whether the game will be made up.