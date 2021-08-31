Mills Godwin’s Marcus Orpiano is featured player for Week 2 of high school football season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Entering his senior season with Mills Godwin High School, quarterback and safety Marcus Orpiano has one simple target in mind.

“My number one goal is to make the playoffs,” Orpiano said. “We missed the playoffs the last couple of years, so if I can do those things, I think it will help push us for the playoffs for the first time in a while.”

A postseason berth would be the Eagles’ first since 2017 and fourth since the year 2000.

So how do Orpiano and his teammates plan to accomplish that?

“Take it week by week, game by game,” Orpiano said. “This year, we have a lot of seniors, a lot of leadership, and I think that can take over for us.”

Mills Godwin opens at Patrick Henry High School in Ashland on Friday.

“We are all just excited,” Orpiano said. “[There’s] a lot of motivation with the student section, parents and fans that come out to the games.”