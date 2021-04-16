Monacan Chiefs fall to King George Foxes in intense Region 4B playoff final, 21-28

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Monacan Chiefs (6-0) faced off against the King George Foxes (7-0) in the Region 4B playoff final on Friday night.

Both teams went undefeated throughout the Spring regular season.

The Chiefs got on the board early through Junior Keyshawn Jefferson who had three touchdowns on the night.

Both teams went back and forth, scoring two touchdowns a piece in the first quarter.

The halftime score was 21-21.

Both teams are heavy focused to bring home the regional title. This will be a good one. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/BIoTmnY17k — Tyler Thrasher (@TylerJThrasher) April 16, 2021

King George scored a touchdown early in the third quarter to bring the score to 28 to 21.

That touchdown would ultimately be the decider with the Foxes holding the Chiefs in the tense last moments of the game before lifting the playoff trophy and claiming their first regional championship since 1995.

King George head coach Vern Lunsford said his boys played hard all season and it is a testament to their heart and character to pull of this victory.

King George will face Lake Taylor in the Class 4 State Semifinals.