CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The 1-1 Monacan Chiefs were the home team tonight against the George Wythe Bulldogs.

With three minutes left in the half, the Chiefs took the score from 21-0 to 35-0 before the half ended.

Keyshawn Jefferson and Ghalil Wells both scored.

Wells scored off a long-distance interception and made an impressive run all the way back for the touchdown after breaking through several defenders.

The game ended — and increased the Chiefs record to 2-1 for the season.